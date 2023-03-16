Bend Park and Recreation Summer 2023 registration begins Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Registration for summer activities through Bend Park and Recreation opens on Monday for three days.

Before signing up, check out the summer playbook for all activities offered. The link for registration opens in several different phases, this is to keep the website from crashing. Here are the phases for registration so you can look ahead:

Monday, March 20, 6 am : Recreation, enrichment and sports programs Includes arts, crafts, sports, technology and more

: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs Tuesday March 21, 6 am : Swim lessons and aquatic programs Includes lessons for youth and adults

: Swim lessons and aquatic programs Wednesday March 22, 6 am : Sports leagues Includes youth and adult leagues

: Sports leagues

RELATED: After website crash, Bend Park & Rec says staggered registration possible

RELATED: Bend Park and Recreation 3-day spring registration begins Monday

Summer registration is for programs running mid-June through August. The following is information from the BPRD website on how to register.