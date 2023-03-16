Bend Park and Recreation Summer 2023 registration begins Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, March 16th 2023

Registration for summer activities through Bend Park and Recreation opens on Monday for three days. 

Before signing up, check out the summer playbook for all activities offered. The link for registration opens in several different phases, this is to keep the website from crashing. Here are the phases for registration so you can look ahead:

  • Monday, March 20, 6 am: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs
    • Includes arts, crafts, sports, technology and more
  • Tuesday March 21, 6 am: Swim lessons and aquatic programs
    • Includes lessons for youth and adults
  • Wednesday March 22, 6 am: Sports leagues
    • Includes youth and adult leagues

RELATED: After website crash, Bend Park & Rec says staggered registration possible

RELATED: Bend Park and Recreation 3-day spring registration begins Monday

Summer registration is for programs running mid-June through August. The following is information from the BPRD website on how to register.

How to Register
Image of registration button for reference.
  • Log in to the registration site.
  • Find the activity and select the “+” (plus sign) icon.
Image showing how to select add to cart for registration site.
  • A confirmation bar will pop-up at the bottom of  your screen. Select the “Add to Cart” button to proceed.
  • Designate the member in your household that will attend the activity and hit “continue.”
Image demonstrating how to select a registration activity.
  • Answer the required questions in the Questions field.
Image demonstrating how to answer registration questions.
  • Read the Refund Policy and Participant Release, and check the box to indicate that you have read and accept the terms of those policies. Select “Continue.”
Image demonstrating the continue button.
  • In the shopping cart, confirm the class and fees and apply any  available gift certificates or credits. Select “Proceed to Checkout.”
  • You will be emailed a confirmation receipt. You can continue shopping or log out.
 

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...