Registration begins for 2022 Salmon Run, Haulin’ Aspen, Bend Beer Run

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Races announced Monday the 2022 dates and details for three of the Pacific Northwest’s favorite races: Salmon Run, Haulin’ Aspen and the Bend Beer Run.

Registration is now available at BendRaces.com. The earlier you register the more you save!

SALMON RUN

Now in its 23rd year, the Salmon Run is one of Bend’s oldest and most beloved events.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic salmon of the Pacific Northwest who swim hundreds of miles and overcome countless obstacles along the way, the Salmon Run offers runners their own challenge alongside the stunning Deschutes River.

Each year, runners hail from wide and far across the Pacific Northwest to test their mettle at this classic first race of the season. All races begin and end at the Athletic Club of Bend located in the heart of Bend.

With three distances – 5K, 10K and a half marathon, there’s a race for all levels of participation. Courses meander along the Deschutes River, through Farewell Bend Park, reaching the Old Mill District, with the half marathon stretching as far as Drake Park. A grand post-race celebration awaits runners on the grounds of the Bend Athletic Club with a hearty meal and, of course, beer from a local brewery.

A portion of every registration goes to The Environmental Center, which has received more than $20,000 for the Salmon Run in the past decade.

Salmon Run Details:

Athletic Club of Bend

April 23, 2022

Register by Jan. 24, 2022 for early bird discount at bendraces.com/salmon-run.