Registration is open for Bend-La Pine Schools’ Kindergarten Kickoff events

Families with new kindergarten students are being invited to attend Bend-La Pine Schools’ Kindergarten Kickoff events at local schools and register students for the fall.
Online registration is open now for all incoming kindergartners and schools are hosting kickoff events during April and May.
“Kindergarten Kickoff events are a wonderful way for families to connect with teachers, schools and fellow families while learning more about kindergarten,” said Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook.
Families can register for kindergarten now.
In order to be eligible for kindergarten, students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
Families can find their neighborhood school through our Attendance Area webpage.
Those who are not sure about their child’s school of attendance or who have additional questions about kindergarten registration, can call 541-355-8750 to reach a staff member who can answer questions in English and Spanish.
Schools will host Kindergarten Kickoff events at the following dates and times. All events are taking place at the school, unless otherwise noted.
April 27 at 5 or 5:30 p.m.
April 28
April 27 at 4:30, 5 or 5:30 p.m.
April 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
May 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
May 11 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
April 25 from 5 to 6 p.m.
May 25 at 5:30 p.m.
April 28 at 5:30 p.m.
April 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
April 27 from 5 to 6 p.m.
April 26 at 6 p.m.
April 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
In-person May 18 from 5 to 6 p.m.; virtual April 25 at 6 p.m. Weblink
April 27 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
April 26 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Education Center, 520 NW Wall St.