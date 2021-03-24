Registration begins for OSU-Cascades Summer Academy for high school students

Registration is now open for the Summer Academy at Oregon State University-Cascades, a program for high school students that includes classes and outdoor recreation experiences in Central Oregon.

Participants who successfully complete the Summer Academy will receive a $500 scholarship – available the fall immediately after high school graduation – toward tuition at OSU-Cascades.

The Summer Academy, a five-day, in-person program led by OSU-Cascades faculty, will be offered twice: Aug. 9-13 and Aug. 23-27.

The program is for incoming high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors in fall 2021.

Participants will select one of two Summer Academy options:

An Art+Media+Tech option will engage students in creating art and technology projects using graphic design, computer coding, video and photo editing, and 3D printing. The option will be led by Kiel Fletcher, an instructor and coordinator of OSU-Cascades degree programs in art, and in art, media and technology. Fletcher is an interactive media and video artist.

A Business Beavs in Action option will enable students to lead a mock company and build business skills as they navigate financial, marketing and investment scenarios with their employee peers. Tori Howes, an associate professor in the business administration degree program, and Kim Vierra, an instructor and student engagement program manager, will co-lead the option.

Participants will also prepare for college-level writing, with exercises in both options designed to build confidence and skills in written communication.

Outdoor programs will be led by trained student members of Cascades Adventures, an OSU-Cascades recreation program, and include activities such as rock climbing and floating the Deschutes River. No prior experience is necessary to participate.

OSU-Cascades students will serve as counselors during the academy and support participants as they complete the program.

All activities will be conducted in accordance with applicable public health guidelines and OSU policies.

Space in the Summer Academy is limited to 60 participants.

Registration is $599 per student. The fees cover classes and supplies, recreation activities, guides and equipment, outing transportation, and lunch and snacks daily.

For information or to register, visit OSUcascades.edu/summeracademy or contact events@osucascades.edu.