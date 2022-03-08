Regional unemployment rates continue to fall, but slower than 2021

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon’s unemployment rate continues to decline, but at a slower pace than during 2021, according to new data from the Oregon Employment Department.

Regional Economist Damon Runberg said the region posted strong hiring in January on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Annual benchmark revisions resulted in few changes to the overall employment situation, he said.

The most notable change was in Jefferson County where the recovery has been slower than initially estimated.

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA):

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in January to 4.1% from 4.3% in December.

The unemployment rate is now less than 1 percentage point above the record low of 3.3% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County lost 990 jobs in January.

This represents a seasonally adjusted gain of 440 jobs as the local economy typically loses significantly more jobs this time of year.

These preliminary employment estimates for January 2022 exceeded January 2020 levels before the onset of the pandemic by 1,400 jobs (+1.6%).

Based on these estimates total nonfarm employment in local businesses has recovered from the pandemic shock.

Deschutes County’s total nonfarm employment expanded by 9.1% (+7,410 jobs) from January 2021.

Most of that growth remains concentrated in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector that added 4,080 jobs in the past year (+45.3%).

Other fast growing sectors included manufacturing, local government education, construction, and financial activities.

Revised 2021 estimates using payroll tax records are also now available. Deschutes County revisions were modest with total nonfarm employment being revised down by less than 0.1%.

Crook County:

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was little changed at 5.5% in January, down from 5.6% in December.

The unemployment rate is fast approaching levels from before the first impacts from COVID-19 in February 2020 when it was 4.4%.

Crook County saw a loss of 70 jobs in January, significantly fewer losses than typically expected this time of year.

Employment levels in Crook County are up 7.2% from prepandemic levels in January 2020 (+460 jobs).

The county added 450 jobs in the last year (+7.1%), very fast growth compared with other rural counties across the state. Job gains were concentrated in leisure and hospitality (+160); construction (+90); and information (+90). The only notable job loss was a decline of 30 jobs in private education and health services.

Jefferson County:

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in January, down from 5.3% in December.

The unemployment rate is fast approaching levels in February 2020 when it was 4.1% before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment fell by 20 jobs in January, slightly fewer losses than typically expected this time of year.

Recent benchmarking revisions revealed that the recovery was slower than initially estimated in 2021.

Employment levels in Jefferson County remain down 170 jobs (-2.6%) from levels just before the onset of the pandemic in January 2020.

Jefferson County added 170 jobs over the past year (+2.7%).

Job gains were largely concentrated in Indian tribal government (+130 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (+60). There were notable losses in private education and health services (-70 jobs).

