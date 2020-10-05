Regal Cinemas to temporarily shutter all US theaters as pandemic rages on

(ABC NEWS) – Regal, the second-largest cinema chain in the U.S., announced Monday it will temporarily be closing all theaters as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and continues to clobber the movie theater industry.

The announcement comes just months after the chain began reopening in late August. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, said the closures will go into effect starting this Thursday at all 536 Regal theaters in the U.S.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S. — from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theaters to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, said in a statement announcing the closures.

When contacted Monday, employees at the Regal Old Mill 16 could not comment on the closure.

Carrie Ramoz, a spokeswoman with the Old Mill District, said she could not comment on the theater’s lease terms.

“Regal has been a part of the Old Mill District since it opened in 2000. They’ve brought entertainment, art and culture to Bend for twenty years,” she said. “Many movie-goers will miss the excitement of the big screen during this closure.”