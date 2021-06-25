Refinance and save

by SELCO Community Credit Union - Sponsored

When’s the Best Time to Refi Your Ride?

When we hear “refinance,” most of us think of mortgage loans. But what about that other large purchase—your vehicle? An auto refi could mean lower payments, fewer payments, or both. If any of the following sounds familiar, it might be time to give an auto refi a look.

YOUR FINANCIAL SITUATION HAS CHANGED

Maybe your credit score has seen a bump, or a recent promotion means you have extra spending power. Or perhaps you’re finding that you could use additional cash flow each month. No matter how your financial situation has changed, updating the terms of your loan could help—whether that’s to spend a little more each month to pay off your loan sooner, or to spread the payments over a larger period to give yourself more breathing room along the way.

YOU’VE PAID OFF MORE THAN YOU OWE

While you can technically refinance as soon as you drive your vehicle off the lot, you’re not likely to reap any savings until you’ve built some equity. The lower your loan-to-value ratio (i.e., the less you owe and the more you own), the more likely you are to receive a favorable loan rate thanks to the smaller loan amount and history of repayment.

RATES ARE DOWN

This one may seem obvious, but it’s worth mentioning, since even a small dip can mean real savings. Even if monthly payments remain the same, you may pay less interest over time, meaning you’ll be able to pay off that loan sooner.

YOU FINANCED THROUGH A DEALERSHIP

If you financed at the dealership, you likely had the chance to compare rates from different financial institutions, but the dealer may have negotiated a slightly higher rate for handling the financing. Or maybe the institution who offered the lowest rate doesn’t have a location nearby, so in-person help is out of the question. Bottom line, it doesn’t hurt to shop around, especially if any of the above are also true.

Looking for another reason to consider a refi? How about special offers.

Right now, SELCO is offering a 2% cash back offer on vehicle loans currently financed elsewhere. (That’s $500 cash back if your outstanding loan is $25,000!)

Even better, you can use the cash back however you’d like, whether that’s to pay down your loan or put money back in your pocket.

Learn more about how to Refi Your Ride and Get 2% Cash Back today. Or, if you’re ready to get started, apply online or schedule an appointment with a SELCO representative.