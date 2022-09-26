OSP: Suspect in Redmond shooting dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police say the suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside of Redmond has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Skyler Ray Myers, 32 was pronounced dead at St. Charles Medical Center, OSP said Monday.

OSP and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond at 8:28 a.m. Sunday, OSP said.

They found that Trevit C. Law, 45, of Redmond had been shot. Despite first aid from officers on the scene, Law was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, DCSO had alerted neighbors to lock their homes, vehicles and outbuildings as they searched the area.

Myers was later identified as a suspect by OSP. A few hours after that, DCSO said Myers was “of no further interest” and that he had been located, but did not give more specifics.

The on Monday, OSP said several police agencies worked for seven hours to track Myers and found him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal Sunday. OSP said Myers had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

OSP did not immediately release any more information in the case, including a motive.