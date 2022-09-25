▶️ Deputies looking for man in Redmond death investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it is investigating a death of a man in Redmond and that they are looking for another man who may be involved.

DCSO said at 10:05 a.m. Sunday they were advising residents in the area of the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue to lock their houses, outbuildings an vehicles as a precaution. They are also asking anyone who sees something suspicious in the area to contact the sheriff’s office.

That address is just of Highway 97 near the Bell-Air Motel. Some lanes of traffic were being blocked.

DCSO, Bend Police and Oregon State Police were also responding.

No other details were immediately released. DCSO said the investigation is still early and more details would be released as they come in.