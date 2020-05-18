Redmond woman seriously injured in rollover crash; infant OK

An infant escaped harm, but a Redmond woman was seriously injured Sunday in a rollover crash on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Aaron Harding said alcohol and wet roads appear to be factors in the crash.

Deputies were dispatched to an injury crash on the highway near Hereford Avenue around 9:15 Sunday night.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra, which was heading north, missed a curve in the road and went off the road. Harding said the Xterra appeared to have corrected its course back to the road, but rolled several times, ejecting the driver, 23-year-old Justine Freeman.

The infant was properly restrained in a rear-facing car seat and remained in the SUV during the crash, Harding said.

Freeman was taken to St. Charles in Bend for serious injuries. She was later taken to Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland for continuing care.

The infant’s father arrived at the hospital to take custody of the child.

Harding said Freeman was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

Image: Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office