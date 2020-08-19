Redmond woman killed, others injured in HWY 97 chain-reaction crash near Madras

A Redmond woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 97 near Madras, according to Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded around 1:35 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 100 (SW Bear Drive) south of Madras.

The preliminary investigation showed a line of traffic was stopped northbound waiting for a vehicle making a left hand turn onto SW Bear Drive.

A northbound Volvo semi-truck and trailer, driven by a Yuba City, Calif. man struck the back of a stopped Toyota Rav 4, driven by a West Linn woman. The semi-truck then crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a southbound BMW operated by a Ridgefield, Wash. woman. The semi-truck then collided with a southbound Volvo driven by 52-year-old Nadia Rankov Adams of Redmond.

Rankov Adams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said.

Several other drivers and their passengers were taken to area hospitals with various injuries.

OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Fire & Rescue, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.