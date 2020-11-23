Redmond woman injured in rollover crash

A Redmond woman was seriously injured early Sunday morning after she was ejected from her SUV during a one-car crash.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. William Bailey said officers were dispatched to a one-car crash around 2:40 a.m. at SW Hemholz Way in Redmond after someone heard the crash and went to go check on the victim.

Bailey said deputies arrived and found the driver, 33-year-old Alyssa Van Alstine, laying outside the SUV with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies began providing lifesaving care to Van Alstine until Redmond Fire and Rescue arrived a short time later.

She was taken to St. Charles in Bend for treatment.

An initial investigation at the scene determined Van Alstine was driving a white 2004 GMC Yukon southbound on SW Helmholtz Way when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, Bailey said.

The Yukon rolled multiple times during the crash, throwing Van Alstine from the vehicle.

Bailey said speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors in this crash.

Investigators do not believe she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.