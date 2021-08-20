Redmond woman honored for life-saving efforts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County 9-1-1, Redmond Police Department and Redmond Fire & Rescue awarded Eileen Webb, of Redmond, a lifesaving award for her efforts to help save her husband’s life.

On July 2, Greg Webb had returned home following an afternoon run. Eileen was in the kitchen and heard an unfamiliar noise. She walked into the living room to find Greg on the floor and struggling to breathe.

Eileen quickly called 9-1-1 and followed instructions on how to perform CPR until the arrival of first responders.

Redmond Police Officers arrived shortly after and continued chest compressions and attached their Automated External Defibrillator (AED), which shocked Greg twice. Once a pulse was discovered, Greg was transported to St. Charles Medical Center-Bend where he made a full recovery.

There are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S., nearly 90% of them fatal, according to the American Heart Association’s newly released Heart and Stroke Statistics.

Early recognition and early CPR can double or triple chances of survival after a cardiac arrest.