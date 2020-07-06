Redmond woman found dead in her home, DCSO investigating

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found inside her home in Redmond.

Lt. William Bailey said deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the home in the 300 block of SW 35th Street to perform a welfare check after a family member said he was unable to get a hold of the woman.

Deputies arrived to find the woman dead inside.

DCSO detectives have been called to the scene and they are working with the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Medical Examiner’s Office, and District Attorney’s Office on this active investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.