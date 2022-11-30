BLM seeks public comment on proposed Redmond wastewater facility

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bureau of Land Management wants to hear from the public about a proposed wastewater facility in Redmond.

The City of Redmond is requesting to lease about 620 acres of BLM lands at the north end of Dry Canyon. The project would include a waster treatment facility and a wetland complex.

BLM has opened its 30-day public input period for people to give feedback on the project. People have until 4:30 p.m. on December 30 to submit their comments to be considered.

Written comments will be accepted at the address below or can be emailed to blm_or_pr_lands@blm.gov. Please refer to Redmond Wetlands Complex Project.

Deschutes Field Office



Deschutes Field Manager



3050 NE 3rd Street 491



Prineville, OR 97754

Entire comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available. People can ask to withhold personal identifying information from public review; however, it cannot be guaranteed.

For additional information about the expansion request, wastewater treatment facility, or associated wetland complex, visit the City of Redmond’s website at https://redmondwetlandscomplex.com/#toggle-id-6-closed. For additional information regarding BLM analysis, contact Ferris Couture, BLM Planning and Environmental Coordinator at (541) 416-6711.