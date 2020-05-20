▶️ Redmond voters approve fire levy; Chief ready to ‘plan the future’

Redmond voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly supported a 5-year local option levy that will pay for emergency medical equipment and to maintain the current level of service.

The cost to the individual property owner of the local option levy would vary depending on the tax assessed value (not market value) of their property.

Voter approval of the levy means maintaining existing staffing and service levels at Redmond Fire & Rescue’s four stations– one in downtown Redmond, another at the airport, a third near Cline Falls and the fourth in Terrebonne.

Redmond area homeowners will pay an average of $54 dollars a year.

More than 66% of the voters in Redmond supported the measure.

“I’m relieved and grateful for the community support,” Fire Chief Ken Kehmna said. “Now we can roll up our sleeves and plan the future.”

The levy will allow the department to replace out-of-date thermal imagers and expiring breathing apparatus used by firefighters to enter burning structures to fight fire and save lives.

The funding will also help ensure paramedic-level response to all life-threatening medical emergencies.

The department’s board of directors in February agreed to place the levy on the May ballot and they decided to keep it on the ballot despite the COVID crisis and the impact it had on many working families in the district.

The department has seen a 34% increase in emergency calls over the last six years.