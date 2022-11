by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Holiday Village Market opened for the season Friday. But don’t worry if you missed it. There are more chances coming.

The event is held in Centennial Park with food, crafts, toys and more.

The vendors will be back out on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The market will also be open the next two Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

