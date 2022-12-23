▶️ Redmond PD investigating vehicle-pedestrian collision seeking witnesses

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are looking for a driver who may have been a witness to a collision between another vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of SW Black Butte Blvd and SW 9th Street.

Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Charles in Bend. The driver involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

However, police want to speak to a driver they say was not involved in the crash but was at the intersection seconds beforehand and may have more information. That person was driving a pickup truck that was traveling north on SW 9th Street before turning left and heading west on SW Black Butte Blvd.

That driver is asked to call Redmond Police through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911, and ask to speak to an officer regarding RPD Case Report 2022-35567.

RELATED: Why you shouldn’t idle your car for a long time before driving in the cold

RELATED: ODOT urges drivers to stay close to home as cold, snow, freezing rain hit