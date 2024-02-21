TSA PreCheck sign-up event at Redmond Airport next month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Municipal Airport is holding another TSA PreCheck enrollment event March 25-29. PreCheck allows travelers to avoid the longer security lines at any airport in the country.

“The benefits of having TSA PreCheck are that you get to leave your shoes on. You also get to leave your electronics larger than a cell phone in your carry on bag as well as your travel size liquids. And that’s a big advantage because the less you do, the quicker you’re through the security checkpoint,” said Lorie Dankers, TSA Oregon spokesperson.

Those approved for PreCheck get to keep it for five years before renewal is required. PreCheck costs $78.

Advance registration is required.