Redmond Airport holding TSA Precheck sign-up event next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) will be hosting a TSA Precheck enrollment event next week.

The event will be held at the Airport Main Terminal Monday-Friday, between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Transportation Security Administration says Precheck is a program designed for identified low-risk air travelers. It allows approved travelers to skip the general security lines. This program lets you keep your shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, and belts on while you go through security.

RELATED: New direct flight from Redmond to California wine country

RELATED: Redmond Airport welcomes therapy dogs to ease travel anxiety

Approved travelers can use Precheck for five years before it needs to be renewed.

More than 200 U.S. airports have Precheck, including RDM.

Those who want to sign up will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status, such as a valid driver’s license or U.S. passport. Fingerprinting for a background check will be processed on-site.

Those interested in signing up for Precheck are asked to go to https://www.identogo.com/precheck to access the application page or visit the RDM website at www.flyrdm.com.

The in-person application fee is $78. It can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks aren’t accepted.