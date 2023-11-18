▶️ Redmond trucking company gives 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in need

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Rizk Transportation Company in Redmond spent its Friday afternoon giving out 100 free Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

“It means a lot. I get food stamps to live off of for my dinners and stuff. With my kids, it kind of goes pretty fast so this will help bridge the gap,” said Clinton Keller, who picked up a meal.

RTC staff members carried boxes filled with traditional Thanksgiving dinner items out to the cars of families and community members, who otherwise could not afford it.

For most of those who picked up a meal on Friday, it was a blessing.

“I’m financially in a burden. I do have a roof over my head and I’m thankful. I am so thankful that they were giving out turkeys and food for the holidays that I normally at this point in my life would not be able to get,” Karen Humphrys said.

It was a successful year for the company, making it the perfect time to truck it forward.

“We’ve grown a lot in this past year so we decided ‘why not give back’ you know? No reason anyone should go hungry especially on Thanksgiving,” Fleet Services Manager for RTC Mason Engstrom said.

While this was RTC’s first year doing this give away as a company, owner Mike Rizk says he has been doing this independently for three years now and he has no plans of stopping any time soon.