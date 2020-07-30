Redmond to begin school year online; hopeful for possible November return to class

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Redmond students will start the new school year online, but the district is holding out hope for a return to the classroom before Thanksgiving.

Superintendent Charan Cline made the announcement in an email to parents, adding that the start of the year has been pushed back two days to Thursday, September 10th.

“With these new requirements from the Governor, it is evident that the Redmond School District will not be allowed to open with students on-site,” he said. “This is not the news we had hoped to hear. We understand that the unpredictable nature of this pandemic has caused frustration and uncertainty for families, students, educators and our entire community.”

Earlier this week Gov. Kate Brown issued a new set of health metrics counties across the state would need to meet before school districts could reopen to students.

Counties need to see fewer than 10 COVID cases per 100,000 people and have a 5% or less test positivity rate for three weeks in a row.

Deschutes County currently has about 54 cases per 100,000 and a 4.6% test positivity rate. It hasn’t met the metrics for the last three weeks.

In fact, just one Oregon county – Wheeler, where there have been zero reported cases – meets the metrics.

There is an exception in counties that see COVID cases at 30 per 100,000 people, but that too seems to be an unlikely number to meet as cases trend up.

“Overall, there has been a 77% increase in new cases over the last seven days in Deschutes County,” Cline told parents.

The district will monitor the metrics and announce in October if it has any plans to return to an in-person or a hybrid model.

But that wouldn’t happen until November 2nd at the earliest.

“We are prioritizing the return for our K-3 students as soon as metrics allow to ensure that our youngest learners receive face-to-face instruction,” Cline said. “Our students’ return to the classroom will depend on our community’s ability to reduce the spread of coronavirus by following recommended health and safety practices. We must all be in this, together.”

Bend-La Pine, the region’s largest school district, said Wednesday it hoped to make an announcement later this week on its plans for fall.

And school districts across the state have all but scrapped any plans for a return to the classroom in 2020.

Cline said the new comprehensive online learning model “will be distinctively different than what was offered in the spring.”

Here’s what parents can expect:

Using Canvas Learning Management System, students will log into one single portal for their daily coursework and communication with teachers, providing predictable schedules and routines.

Redmond School District teachers will teach courses with graded assignments and course grades. Progress will be monitored and feedback provided.

Redmond School District teachers will use a standards-based comprehensive curriculum by Florida Virtual School, which is specifically designed for online learning. RSD teachers will use this curriculum for both on-site and online learning to ensure consistency when students transition back to the classroom. Teachers also have the ability to customize the curriculum based on their students’ needs.

Daily instruction from the teacher (live or recorded) will keep students strongly connected to teachers and classmates.

Students will also have opportunities to get individual support from their teachers as needed.

Clarity will be provided around attendance and participation.

Greater family engagement and partnership.

Cline provided links to videos for parents to get used to the new learning systems:

Canvas parent overview video: https://youtu.be/t-5sWZODhY8

Canvas overview video: https://youtu.be/7tdrDiVSyLA

“Although this announcement is not what any of us wanted to hear, I hope that it can provide clarity and a plan for students, parents and staff moving forward,” Cline said. “This year will be unlike any other school year in history. We know that our students and families will have challenges but we are here to walk this path with you. Your partnership, communication and support are now more than ever, vital to our students’ success.

You can read Cline’s full statement here.