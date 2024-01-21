Icy roads slow response to shop fire near Terrebonne, firefighters say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Icy roads slowed the response time for firefighters to get to a shop fire just outside Terrebonne early Saturday morning, according to Redmond Fire and Rescue.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. at 6688 NW 66th St, Redmond Fire said.

Arriving firefighters found a 20-foot-by-30-foot shop building with heavy fire. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby propane tank.

Estimated loss is valued at $100,000. The shop was used to store vehicles. Nobody was inside, Redmond fire said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.