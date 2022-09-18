Redmond teen girl killed, multiple others injured in Hwy 97 crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Friday morning crash on Hwy 97 south of Redmond resulted in one death and multiple injuries, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP and other emergency responders arrived at a four-vehicle crash at around 8:15 a.m. just south of SW Tomahawk Ave.

After an investigation, they said they found that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty had been driving south on the highway when the 16-year-old driver, a girl from Redmond, changed lanes and lost control of the car for unknown reasons.

The car swerved into northbound lanes and hit a black 2018 Jeep Renegade, which was then pushed off the road and rolled multiple times.

The Jeep Liberty then hit a white 2012 GMC Yukon and a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling south behind the Jeep Liberty.

The 16-year-old driver of the Jeep Liberty passed away from her injuries.

21-year-old Rodriguez Giles drove the Jeep Renegade, and passengers 23-year-old Brayan Olvera, 53-year-old Victorina Giles, and a 16-year-old boy were all from Bend. Giles and the 16-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

43-year-old Bradly Pearce of Bend who drove the GMC Yukon was uninjured.

The 2017 Toyota Camry was driven by Amie Gassner, 39, of Central Point. Her passengers, Jamie Richmond, 39, and a 12-year-old girl were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.

A portion of the highway where the crash happened was closed for much of the afternoon, and traffic was diverted around the site.