New Redmond swim center may include other amenities including basketball court

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond is set to open an upgraded swim center and possibly more facilities in 2025.

As Redmond Parks and Recreation meets with contractors, ideas about a basketball court and other amenities are also part of the discussion along with the original plan to upgrade the swimming center.

Money for these upgrades is coming from a $49 million bond passed by Redmond voters in 2022. However, an accompanying levy to operate the facility failed.

The board plans to hold a public meeting in October with the initial cost estimate and more concrete plans.

