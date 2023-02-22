Stolen vehicle suspect arrested in Redmond after eluding police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man suspected in several vehicle thefts near the Redmond Home Depot was captured early Tuesday morning, but not before eluding police for awhile.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy recognized a stolen vehicle from a recent bulletin on behalf of the Redmond Police Department. The deputy tried to stop the drive, but he was able to get away.

After other deputies and officers responded, the vehicle was found abandoned near Veterans’ Way.

The driver was ultimately found hiding in bushes near a hotel across Highway 97 from where the vehicle was abandoned, DCSO said.

Trevor Petricevic, 32, of Wood Village was taken into custody, DCSO said. He was taken to St. Charles for evaluation after allegedly claiming he had swallowed 75 fentanyl pills. After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on multiple theft, reckless driving and eluding police charges.