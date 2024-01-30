2 arrested, $50,000 in stolen items recovered near Redmond, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people were arrested and $50,000 in stolen items, including tools, were recovered at a camp east of Redmond Tuesday, Redmond Police said. The company that owns the tools said their recovery saved the jobs of seven employees.

Here are the details from Redmond Police:

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) executed a search warrant on a camp located on BLM land east of the city today.

Following the completion of an investigation which began on January 16, officers, with the assistance of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) executed the warrant at 8:00 a.m. 50-year-old Ryan Pooschke and 26-year-old Breann Sullens were taken into custody and lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on multiple charges to include; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated First Degree Theft, First Degree Criminal Mischief, Second-Degree Criminal Trespass, Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon and Probation Violation.

CERT was activated based on the criminal history of Mr. Pooschke along with information he may be in possession of a firearm. Upon execution of the warrant, officers located a realistic AK-47 style air rifle, as well as an AK-47 magazine loaded with 7.62 ammunition.

Officers also recovered a large number of tools belonging to CNC Project Management, a Washington based company who was recently a victim of theft. The tools were returned to CNC who indicated the recovery of tools saved the jobs of seven employees. Officers continue to investigate the case in the hopes of recovering additional stolen items.