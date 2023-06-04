Sheriff: Redmond 17-year-old drowns at Steelhead Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 17-year-old boy drowned after being swept underwater at Steelhead Falls Saturday afternoon, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said.

The first call came in at 2:18 p.m., Pollock said in a statement posted to Facebook, with deputies learning the boy — identified as a high school student from Redmond — was underwater beneath the falls.

Bystanders tried to rescue the boy, but were unable to due to the fast-moving down pressure of the falls.

Pollock said it was learned that the boy had been swimming toward the falls and got caught in the undertow.

A dive team found the body about 40 yards downriver at about 6:45 p.m.

Multiple agencies from Jefferson County, Crooked River Ranch, Deschutes County and Bend responded.