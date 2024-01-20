▶️ Community coalition looks to bring state-of-the-art Sportsplex to Redmond

by Peyton Thomas

Plans for a new, massive sports hub in Redmond could mean the end of forced travel for athletes in search of top tier sports facilities.

It’s called the Central Oregon Sportsplex. The potential location is near the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

“From pickleball to indoor track soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse — you name the sport,” said Derek Berry, President of Central Oregon Sportsplex Alliance.

The first renderings show more than 20 baseball or softball fields, 12 soccer pitches and multiple ice rinks. The facility would have it all.

“We still need more access and more facilities and we believe the best place is here at the Deschutes County Expo,” Berry said.

The county is attempting to add state lands just south of the current facility, allowing space for this potential development. If the land is secured, the Expo is on board.

“That’s the reason we need to get into the master planning discussion to understand what the community needs, not just today, but for the next century as well,” said Geoff Hinds, Director of the Deschutes County Fair and Expo.

With a new plan of this size, discussions also began to expand and improve access to the greater area.

“There’s certainly an impetus there to create an additional connection on to (Highway) 97, and that would be hugely beneficial to the property not only today but these future plans,” Hinds said.

Berry’s group has a meeting Tuesday in Bend to present his plans and gain support.

“We have local kids that that live here in the region that are traveling to Wenatchee or Couer d’Alene,” he said. “We’d like to stay here, compete here, play here and train here.”

Berry says it’s likely five to 10 years before construction could even begin on the project. Master planning is expected to take multiple years.