Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man died last week after police found him stuck in a hole in near-zero temperatures following a huge snowstorm.

According to a police report, an officer responding to a call found the man near 113 SW Canyon Drive at about 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 14. That was the day after a snowstorm blanketed Central Oregon.

Police say the man’s Toyota 4Runner was hanging over the edge of a canyon cliff. The engine was still running and the vehicle was in drive. The driver’s door was open and an alarm was going off.

Looking down, the officer reported seeing the man — believed to be in his 40s — about five feet below him. It was believed the victim fell down the crevice wall.

The man was reported to be non-responsive, but had shallow breathing. He also appeared to be partially frozen to the ground. Medics arrived to transport him to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend in critical condition. He later died, according to multiple reports.

The officer, who reported he used to be a traffic investigator, said the 4Runner had a blown right rear tire. He also said he found no indications of high speed or sliding.

The officer reported the temperature was 2 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the rescue and about 13 inches of snow had fallen.

The details come from two pages of the 14-page report provided by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.