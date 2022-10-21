9 Redmond small businesses burglarized in 6 days; Police asking public’s help

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nine small Redmond businesses were burglarized over the past week and police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible.

The burglaries occurred between Saturday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 20, Redmond Police said in a statement. In most cases, the burglars showed up on foot, broke in after hours and stole or attempted to steal cash.

Redmond PD provided an image of a cash box which had been stolen, and since recovered, during a robbery at Redmond Bazaar.

Police are also asking businesses to check their surveillance camera video to see if they have any information on the suspects.

“Criminal activity, such as theft, criminal mischief and burglary have a tremendous impact on small local businesses, as it is financially difficult for these businesses to maintain operations when they are victims of crimes

Below is a full list of businesses that were hit.