Have you seen this Jeep? Redmond Police investigating hit-and-run

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon near the Redmond Skate Park.

According to police, witnesses say the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Two juveniles were inside the Silverado. Nobody was injured.

The Jeep was left with damage to the rear bumper. The driver then left the scene without exchanging information, police said.

The driver is described as a white man in his 30s with medium build, shaved hair and was wearing a black tank top.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or has information is asked to contact Redmond Police via the non-emergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911.

