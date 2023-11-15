Sisters father, Redmond son arrested for alleged fentanyl distribution

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A father and son from Central Oregon are among three people arrested Monday, accused of distributing illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, around the High Desert.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said David John Hanegraaf Sr., 64, of Sisters and and David Keith Hanegraaf Jr., 45, of Redmond, were arrested. Also arrested was William Leslie Pelham, 54, of Sisters.

According to CODE, agents executed search warrants in the 3000 block of Obsidian Place in Redmond and the 7000 block of Holmes Road in Sisters.

RELATED: Fentanyl awareness billboards coming to Deschutes County

RELATED: Kotek directs Oregon State Police to crack down on fentanyl distribution

Agents identified the Hanegraafs as fentanyl traffickers during their two-month investigation, CODE said. The father and son allegedly possessed and distributed large quantities of fentanyl in the region.

After a surveillance operation, the Hanegraafs were arrested as they left their homes and search warrants were executed, CODE said.

A search of Hanegraaf Sr.’s home allegedly revealed, according to CODE, a commercial quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms. Multiple firearms and cash were also found.

Detectives also allegedly dismantled a large commercial marijuana grow and a BHO extraction laboratory. CODE said the investigation found that Hanegraaf Sr. was growing marijuana and selling the processed marijuana by shipping it around the country.

CODE said a search of Hanegraaf Jr’s person revealed fentanyl powder, packaging material and cash. There was also allegedly evidence of drug distribution at his home.

Pelham, identified as a convicted felon, was living in a motorhome on Hanegraaf Sr.’s property and tending to the marijuana grow, CODE said. The investigation revealed he was in possession of a rifle.

The Hanegraafs were taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of a controlled substance, CODE said. The father also allegedly faces cocaine charges.

Pelham was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, CODE said.