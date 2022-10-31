▶️ 2 shots fired complaints reported in Redmond; Police seek public’s help

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of shots fired calls.

The complaints were reported Friday morning in the 100 block of SW 15th Street and the 1400 block of W. Antler Avenue.

Shell casings were found in the Dry Canyon near the dog park, but it’s not yet known if the casings are related to the shots fired calls.

There were no reports of anyone injured or property that was damaged.

Residents in the north part of town from NW Quince Avenue to SW hIghland Avenue are asked to review surveillance between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Friday.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact the Redmond Police Department non-emergency number at (541) 693-6911.