▶️ Police looking for people who left scene of Redmond shooting

Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a people in a vehicle that left the scene of a shooting Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened between 12:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. in the area of NE 17th Street and NE Greenwood Avenue.

There was some kind of dispute that resulted in multiple gun shots. A male victim and a dog both received minor injuries and a vehicle was heavily damaged.

Police got statements from witnesses and surrounding businesses have been contacted regarding video surveillance.

Redmond PD is looking for whoever was inside a late model SUV or similar vehicle that was described as leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redmond Police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Police say they won’t release any more information as of Thursday night in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.