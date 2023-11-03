▶️ Ribbon cut on new low-barrier homeless shelter in Redmond

by Peyton Thomas

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the completion of a new low-barrier shelter in Redmond that will be run by Shepherd’s House Ministries.

Once operational later this month, guests are welcomed after 6:00 p.m. and will be able to stay through 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The timing comes only days after Bethlehem Inn, down the street, paused operations because most of their rooms sat empty.

“We know from our winter shelter we’re going to see 25 to 30 people fairly easily who are seeking shelter,” Director of Low-Barrier Service John Lodise said.

Lodise is convinced Shepherd’s House’s model will keep this location busier. He believes there isn’t a lack of houseless individuals seeking shelter but rather that many can’t immediately clear high-barrier requirements.

“They don’t have to change their lives immediately in order to start to get help,” Lodise said. “They don’t have to become clean, they don’t have to pass a background check, they can just come in and connect and then begin to get that help.”

“Making those initial changes on your own is extremely difficult,” he said.

Lodise says this location is an accessible bridge from the streets toward healthier habits.

“We’re going to miss the Bethlehem Inn because having those hurdles waiting past our facility is important,” Lodise said. “It gives our guests yet something else to work toward.”

Shepherd’s House also operates the Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend, which consistently hits its 50-bed nighttime capacity.

Next year, the Redmond facility plans to expand toward 24/7 services.