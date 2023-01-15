Redmond Senior Center to offer technology training program for 2nd year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Senior Center is once again offering a Tech Zoomers program for senior citizens, thanks to a partnership with the Redmond School District and Meta.

The program provides help for seniors who have difficulty navigating technology.

Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s initial pilot was a success.

Central Oregon Daily News paid a visit to the pilot program last year.

Students from Ridgeview High School’s computer science and technology classes and ‘Girls Who Code’ club have volunteered to be a part of the program this year and will be official interns of the Redmond Senior Center.

“This innovative cross-generational program is an amazing way to give Central Oregon seniors the tech support they need while providing important internships for local students, and we’re proud to support it again this year,” said William Marks, community development manager at Meta. “Investing in educational programs like Tech Zoomers is integral to Meta’s mission to connect people on- and off-line and help build community.”

Seniors will be paired with students who will help teach them new technology skills.

“As a returnee to this program, I have seen just how much of a difference seven highschoolers can make in someone’s life whether that is setting up an iPhone or building a website,” said Terran Dearing, a sophomore at Ridgeview High School. “Being part of the Tech Zoomers has been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience. I am lucky to be part of something so great.”

The Redmond Senior Center will host two sessions this spring. The first will be in February and March, and the second will be in April and May. Each session has space for 20-25 interested older adults. Sign up deadlines are Friday, January 20th. Please contact the Redmond Senior Center if you are interested at: kylee@redmondseniors.org or call (541) 548-6325.