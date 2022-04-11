Redmond Senior Center to host Healthy Living Fair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Senior Center will host its first annual ‘Healthy Living Fair’ of 2022 on April 12.

The fair will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Healthy Living Fair is focused on health and wellness for older adults to learn and gain resources on aging.

There will be educational workshops, healthcare organizations providing resources, health screenings, fitness demonstrations, healthy refreshments, and a walk-through colon.

“We are excited to work with the myriad of community partners who signed up as exhibitors and come together for a day of learning about how to age well, at whatever stage of life someone may be in,” said Jane Jarman, Redmond Senior Center Program Director.

For more information, contact the Redmond Senior Center 9 am to 2 pm weekdays at 541-548-6325 or at info@redmondseniors.org.