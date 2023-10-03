Redmond Rotary donates $10,000 to senior center from MX13 Jump Show proceeds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Senior Center is getting some money for new chairs and tables.

The Rotary Club of Redmond raised $10,000 with their MX13 jump show in August. The club presented that money to senior center on Tuesday.

It’s one of the many ways the Rotary Club gives back to the community.

“We have a lot of activities that just go right back into the community and we have about 70 active members that all they’re interested in is giving back to the community and developing friendships,” said Rotary Club chairman Marvin Kaplan.

Each year, the Rotary Club chooses a different charitable organization in Redmond to donate the money they raise at the jump show.

