by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire at a self storage unit in Redmond leads to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The fire happened at Yew Avenue Self Storage around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Redmond Fire and Rescue said multiple units were on fire when crews arrived, and the flames were spreading.

A total of 13 units were impacted.

Redmond Fire says the cause was improper disposal of burning materials.

The damage to the building and contents is estimated at more than $400,000.