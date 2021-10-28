Redmond seeks input on Dry Canyon area improvements

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Redmond and Parks Committee invites the community to provide input on potential park improvements within the Central Dry Canyon.

This area spans from just south of the tennis and pickleball courts to the north side of the dog park.

The projects aim at improving safety, as well as access and mobility for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

The Parks Committee has launched an informational video that provides an overview of three different approaches to potential improvements throughout the 23.5-acre area.

Suggested improvements include but are not limited to, improving pedestrian and bicycle entrance points; formalizing and increasing parking to accommodate high-use areas; and increasing public facilities.

Accompanying the video is a nine-question community survey for the public to provide their input.

“The Central Dry Canyon contains a series of some our most popular community parks in Redmond. This area has seen a lot of new development over the years but has lacked an overarching plan to connect each area in almost seamless fashion. The potential improvements proposed over the three concepts along with the public’s input will be pivotal in ensuring we have the infrastructure in place to meet the needs of current and future residents,” said Bill Braly, Redmond Parks Committee Chair.

The information video and survey are located on the City’s webpage at https://www.redmondoregon.gov/drycanyonproject.

The survey will remain open until November 29, 2021. The city will use the top responses to inform the final design.

The final design is expected to be completed in March 2022, with a construction schedule to follow.

For general questions about the project, please contact Redmond’s Parks Planner and Project Manager, Maria Ramirez, at 541.504.2003 or maria.ramirez@redmondoregon.gov.