Redmond SD to upgrade Jaqua Sports Complex with money from land sale

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond School District will use proceeds from a recent $2 million land sale to pay for a massive renovation project at the Jaqua Sports Complex.

The project includes new artificial turf baseball and soccer fields at the complex near Redmond High School.

“The project at Jaqua Sports Complex will truly benefit our community and serve our kids by giving them a place to learn and physically participate in a wide variety of activities,” said Marc Horner, the Assistant Director of Operations for the Redmond School District. “This will have a positive economic impact on our community and will allow local kids the opportunity to play sports locally instead of traveling for tournaments. We’re thankful to our many partners for helping make this dream a reality.”

The district recently sold a 46.61-acre industrial parcel on the corner of NE 9th Street and E Antler Avenue to Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Company for $2,030,331.

Wild Mike’s presented plans to the Redmond City Council to relocate their corporate headquarters from Clackamas County to Redmond in March, and the deal officially closed in early June.

Compass Commercial brokers Pat Kesgard, CCIM, Dan Kemp, CCIM and Kristie Schmitt represented the Redmond School District.

The district will add turf to the soccer and baseball fields by Antler Avenue, install lights, replace spectator seating and construct a concession stand with restrooms.

This improved sports complex will benefit Redmond K-12 students and provide new opportunities for the growing community.

“This was a win for everyone in the community,” Kesgard said. “The school district was able to sell the underutilized land and use the proceeds from the sale for the Jaqua Sports Complex. Meanwhile, Wild Mike’s can grow its production facility in phases and continue to develop their business for decades to come. The construction of the first phase of the manufacturing plant will create significant economic benefits to Central Oregon.”