Redmond Schools forego mask requirement for students and staff

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond School District announced new guidelines Tuesday for students and staff in the coming school year, saying masks will not be required in school buildings.

The plan for the 2021-22 academic year includes a continued requirement for masks on school buses, as per the CDC requirement for face coverings on public transit.

Other new guidelines outline a continued encouragement for COVID-19 vaccinations among students and staff, three feet of social distancing, and frequent hand washing.

The guidelines come after the CDC’s announcement Friday regarding mask requirements in U.S. schools.

Local school districts are able to set their own rules regarding COVID-19 in response to the updated guidelines.

The Redmond School District encourages both students and staff with any COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and quarantine themselves for the recommended amount of time.

