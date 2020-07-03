Redmond Schools announces plan for fall; hybrid option staggers attendance

Redmond elementary students can return to the classroom this fall while middle and high schoolers will have the option of hybrid or full-time online learning, according to a preliminary plan released Friday by new superintendent Dr. Charan Cline.

The hybrid model would have older kids attending class in-person every other day.

“Although rules are changing rapidly, I want to assure you that the district is working tirelessly to develop a re-entry plan for the fall that is safe and inclusive with a variety of options for all students,” Cline said. “Two weeks ago we asked you to complete a survey regarding your family’s readiness and preference to return to school next fall. Your feedback clearly illustrated that a safe return to in-person instruction with flexible learning options was a top priority.”

Following the Oregon Education Department’s Ready Schools, Safe Learnings guidelines, individual schools, and districts were to come up with blueprints for fall re-entry by August 15th.

In a post on the district’s website detailing what the fall could look like, Cline’s plan says K-5 students would have two options: traditional on-site instruction or full-time online learning.

The in-person instruction, however, could be a modified schedule with an earlier release, fewer transitions, and flexible use of space to limit cohort interactions, Cline said.

Students who are unable to, or who would prefer not to return to campus, can enroll in a full-time online option.

“This minimal contact model provides students with the flexibility of learning from home with the option to transition to traditional, in-person instruction at the end of the semester,” Cline said.

Middle and high schoolers choosing the hybrid model would have the option to participate in face-to-face learning with the flexibility of online learning.

“Students will attend school in-person on a rotational basis, allowing half of the student body to attend school every day,” Cline said. “This allows each school to follow the state’s social distancing guidelines for students while offering a valuable, in-person learning experience.”

Daily schedules would allow for time with smaller groups with their teachers. The schedules would be released later this month.

Like the elementary students, middle and high schoolers could choose to enroll in full-time online school with the option to transition to the hybrid model at the turn of the trimester.

“Several pieces of the plan including options for transportation, schedules, and opportunities for online school enrollment will be communicated in the weeks ahead,” Cline said. “You can also expect to receive a survey to provide your preference on these options next week, please stay tuned for more information.”