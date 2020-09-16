Redmond School District unveils plan to bring K-3 back on Oct. 5th

The Redmond School District on Wednesday unveiled a plan to get K-3 kids back to class in a “hybrid model” beginning October 5th.

In the hybrid model, half of the students will attend one day with the other half attending the next day.

They’ll continue online learning at home when they’re in class.

After two weeks, the plan is for all K-3 students to return to school for in-person instruction.

Superintendent Charan Cline laid out the details in an email to parents Wednesday afternoon.

Bend-La Pine unveiled a similar hybrid plan on Tuesday night, but they did not make any announcements about a full return to class for kids in K-3.

You can see the full plan in Cline’s below:

In the past few weeks, Deschutes County’s COVID metrics have continued to improve, which is a welcome sight for sore eyes.

Here is a summary of our metrics as of this week:

10.4 cases per 100,000 in Deschutes County

1.4% test positivity rate in Deschutes County

5.6% test positivity rate in Oregon

With these encouraging COVID case numbers Redmond School District is announcing its plans to bring students in grades K-3 back to on-site instruction. If the number of COVID cases continues to remain under less than 30 cases per 100,000 in Deschutes County, Redmond School District will welcome K-3 students back on Monday, October 5th.

K-3 Return

Beginning the week of Monday, October 5th, K-3 students will return to school in a hybrid model so that we can teach and practice safety protocols with our students.

In a hybrid model, half of the students will attend one day and the other half will attend on the following day.

During hybrid learning, students can expect to be learning 5 days a week with assignments, lessons, projects and extension activities happening both in-class and online on days when students are learning from home.

Schools will reach out to your family with additional information about coming back to school and to notify you of your student’s hybrid schedule and so that you will know which days your student will attend school in person.

After two weeks of hybrid model all K-3 students will attend their school for on-site learning beginning Monday, October 19th. Again, this is dependent upon Deschutes County continuing to meet health metrics outlined by the Oregon Department of Education.

Grades 4-12 Return

Metrics reported this week revealed that the state’s positivity rate rose to 5.6%. In order for all students (K-12) to be able to return we must meet the metrics of less than 10 cases per 100,000 in Deschutes County and the state must have less than 5% case positivity.

Grades 4-12 will continue in Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL). We will continue to monitor metrics for the return of students in grades 4-12.

When metrics allow, our students in grades 4-12 will return to school in a hybrid model as planned and communicated earlier this summer. Schools will communicate hybrid schedules to families in advance of our return so that families can appropriately plan.

Oregon’s Metrics for Reopening Schools

In order for Redmond School District to open for in-person instruction for all grades, the following standards must be met in Deschutes County for three weeks in a row:

10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 5% or less positive tests per week in Deschutes County.

In addition, the state must also have a 5% or less positive test rate

For kindergarten through third grade students, the rules are less restrictive. In order for K-3 students to attend, Deschutes County will have to meet the following standards for three weeks in a row:

30 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per week

In addition, Deschutes County must also have a 5% or less positive test rate

Health & Safety Reminder

We want to remind all students, parents and families that the health and safety protocols of mask wearing, social distancing, and cohorts will be in place, both during Comprehensive Distance Learning as well as when we return to On-Site Learning. Masks, face shields and face coverings are currently required statewide for offices and indoor public spaces, which includes Oregon public schools. In addition, face coverings are required in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing is not possible. Children age 5 and up are required to wear a face covering. Students with a disability or medical condition may request accommodation if they cannot wear one.

Nutrition Services

A breakfast and lunch will be provided at NO CHARGE for students attending school in-person.

During Comprehensive Distance Learning, Nutrition Services will continue to provide curbside school meal pickup for all children 18 & under on planned school days from 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. outside at these 10 school locations:

Terrebonne Elementary

Tumalo Elementary

Redmond High School (trailer at North end of the parking lot)

Ridgeview High School (front of building main entrance)

Tom McCall Elementary (parking lot off of 10th St.)

John Tuck Elementary (on 10th St)

Vern Patrick Elementary (back of the building)

Sage Elementary

Hugh Hartman Elementary (parking lot off of Antler)

M.A. Lynch Elementary

Additionally, meals will be distributed at the two following outlying locations:

The bus stop (behind the fire station on Quail & Shad Rds) on Crooked River Ranch from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Diamond Bar Ranch Park (NE) from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Meals distributed curbside are a grab & go breakfast and lunch packaged together. They may be picked up at any of these locations (regardless of where students are enrolled) by either children themselves or a parent/guardian on their behalf at NO CHARGE through December 18, 2020. No identification will be necessary.

Transportation

Transportation will be provided for students in grades K-3 with buses running on normal schedule on regular bus routes. Transportation has communicated bus route times to families but if you need additional information please contact Transportation Services at 541-923-4891.