▶️ Redmond School District to pay families after 3 bus routes are canceled

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Three bus routes in the Redmond School District will be canceled beginning Tuesday due to a persistent shortage of drivers.

And the school district will compensate parents who end up driving their children to school.

“We are hopeful parents will drive their kids to school,” said Sheila Miller, Redmond School District’s public information officer. “It could also be they establish carpools with other students that live on their street.”

The routes bus routes – 12, 18 and 24 – serve about 160 students who attend Hugh Hartman, John Tuck, MA Lynch and Tom McCall elementary schools, as well as Elton Gregory and Obsidian middle schools and Redmond and Ridgeview high schools.

“Next week we will communicate about how to get reimbursed. We are going to provide $10 per day per family for families that are eligible who have kids who are eligible to ride on these routes. It will be for the days that students attend,” Miller said.

The school district closed the three in-town routes to ensure the continuation of rural routes for students that travel much longer distances to reach their schools.

“We have a lot of students who travel from rural areas like Crooked River Ranch and places like that. We are hopeful that families that live in town and closer to their schools may have an easier time finding alternative transportation for their students.”

In the meantime, the Redmond School District is actively recruiting new drivers, offering incentives, asking the Oregon Department of Education for assistance recruiting additional drivers, and considering using smaller buses on those routes.

Parents will be notified when routes 12, 18 and 24 are restored.