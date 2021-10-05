Redmond School District to hire legal counsel in fight against mask, vax mandates

by Ted Taylor | Central Oregon Daily News

Holding true to a promise it made in August, the Redmond School Board on Tuesday plans to take the next step in a fight against the state to regain local control over COVID mask and vaccination rules.

In a special school board meeting Tuesday night, the district is poised to hire Thenell Law Group, a Portland-based law firm that specializes in insurance-related cases.

The board then plans to meet with the law firm in an executive session to discuss “legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.”

Students and staff in Oregon K-12 schools are required to wear masks indoors and all school staff is required to be vaccinated by Oct. 18th.

Some of the board members disagree with those mandates and have voiced opposition throughout the pandemic.

In August, the school board approved a resolution calling for local control on mask and vaccination rules and said it planned to consider all avenues – even legal action against the state.

The resolution, drafted by board member Michael Summers and Chairwoman Shawn Hartfield, said the new mandates are opposed by a “significant” segment of the district and “present significant operational challenges for the district, including the potential loss of students and staff who oppose the mandates.”

But at the time, Superintendent Charan Cline stepped in to say the district would abide by all the state mandates and students would return to class masked up.

And the district has said teachers will be laid off if they aren’t vaccinated by the Oct. 18th deadline.

The COVID situation in Deschutes County has worsened since the resolution passed.

In late August, 1 in 66 residents had active COVID cases. On Tuesday, it’s 1 in 26 residents.

As of Tuesday, 56 students and seven staff members are COVID positive, according to the district’s dashboard.

Last month, Cline moved to have a Terrebonne fourth-grade teacher fired for not following the mask rules.

The school board voted against the termination, putting the long-time educator on paid administrative leave while it considered next steps.

The district already contracts with the High Desert Education Service District for attorney services. But the board has requested additional legal assistance for this case.

According to a fee agreement with the law firm, the district has paid a $5,000 retainer fee and attorney fees of up to $350/hour.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held virtually beginning at 5:30 p.m.

You can participate via https://zoom.us/j/95145778351

This is a developing story.