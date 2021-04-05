Redmond School District planning in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies

High school seniors have had anything but a normal year – but there’s hope the students will get the send-off they deserve.

The Redmond School District last week notified seniors and their families it intends to host ticketed, socially distanced outdoor graduations at the school stadiums.

Redmond High School’s graduation is slated for 7 p.m. on June 9th.

Ridgeview High School’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. on June 11th.

More information on the events is expected later this week.

COVID restrictions put the kibosh on in-person graduation ceremonies in 2020. Most districts held virtual events that were televised on COTV.

Culver High School was one of the only in the region to hold an in-person event for its small graduating class.

Bend-La Pine Schools officials say they are working on their plans and hope to have an announcement soon.