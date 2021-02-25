Redmond School District officially honors Black History Month with proclamation

A first for the Redmond School District on Wednesday night as it officially honored February as Black History Month.

The school board approved a proclamation saying the district is committed to fostering an educational environment where all students feel safe and welcome.

Board member Liz Goodrich said it’s part of a new goal to improve equity, which she believes is top of mind – especially this year.

“Representation matters,” she said. “The school district is choosing to recognize the contributions and black history that is part of American history, as an important component of our curriculum. “