Redmond School District offers childcare for essential staff

The Redmond School District has partnered with Champions, an existing childcare provider, to offer services for children of essential staff during the statewide school closure.

Essential staff include first responders, critical service providers and healthcare staff. Childcare is available to kids between the ages of 5 and 12.

The service will be at the Redmond Early Learning Center at the Hugh Hartman Campus between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $38 per child per day and includes lunch and snacks. Transportation to and from the center is not provided.

To determine eligibility and apply: Please visit and complete the online Redmond Request for Care

For questions: If you have specific questions, please contact Champions Area Director Brian Hames at brian.hames@discoverchampions.com or 503-440-2837.

Champions will follow all Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority and CDC guidance in our programs.

Champions has received sanitation training from the CDC and infectious disease control specialists. Social distancing guidelines will be applied in educational and recreational spaces, as well as by providing activities with minimal contact. Students will have an enriching, developmentally appropriate, and educational experience, including a social-emotional curriculum for school age children.

These trained care providers understand that children are impacted by what is happening around them, and they know how to support them at school.